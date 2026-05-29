Chennai: Thuraipakkam burglars nabbed; gold, silver recovered

The complainant, Manjula (34) and her family of three live at Kalaignar Street, Kallukuttai, Perungudi. On Monday evening, when Manjula and her daughter returned from work, they found the front door open. They also found around 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver items, and cash kept in the cupboard missing.

Based on Manjula's complaint, the Thuraipakkam police registered a case and conducted investigations. After studying CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested Dinesh (19), Rajamuthukumaran (19) and Dillibabu (21) — all from the same locality of the complainant.