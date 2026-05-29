Chennai: Thuraipakkam burglars nabbed; gold, silver recovered

CHENNAI: The police arrested three persons, who broke into a locked house in Thuraipakkam and stole gold jewellery and silver articles, and recovered around eight sovereigns of gold and 532 grams of silver from them.
The complainant, Manjula (34) and her family of three live at Kalaignar Street, Kallukuttai, Perungudi. On Monday evening, when Manjula and her daughter returned from work, they found the front door open. They also found around 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver items, and cash kept in the cupboard missing.
Based on Manjula's complaint, the Thuraipakkam police registered a case and conducted investigations. After studying CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested Dinesh (19), Rajamuthukumaran (19) and Dillibabu (21) — all from the same locality of the complainant.
According to the police, Dinesh has a prior theft case against him, while Rajamuthukumaran faces three criminal cases. Dillibabu is absconding. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.