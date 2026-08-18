Chennai: Three minors held for bike theft

CHENNAI: Otteri Police have arrested three juveniles for allegedly stealing a woman's two-wheeler that was parked in front of her house in Kosapet. The complainant, Bhavani (26) of Sachidanandam street, Kosapet, works as a sanitation worker at a school in Purasavakkam.
On Sunday night, she returned home around 11 pm after visiting a temple and parked her scooter in front of her house. The next morning, she found the vehicle missing after which she filed a complaint with the Otteri Police.
A police team conducted an enquiry and based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects and apprehended three minor boys. The stolen two wheeler was recovered from their possession.
They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a government observation home. Further enquiry is underway.