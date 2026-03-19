Chennai: Thooriga exhibition celebrates Tamil Nadu’s art and cultural heritage

Yamuna Bala has exhibited her works across Chennai, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Bhopal, and Pune. Her art explores the inner journey of the human mind and spirit, encouraging introspection and self-awareness through a psychological lens.

Thooriga, the art exhibition, will take place at Kalpa Druma, Gopalapuram, from March 20 to 23.