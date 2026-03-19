Chennai: Thooriga exhibition celebrates Tamil Nadu’s art and cultural heritage

CHENNAI: Thooriga is a collective of four women artists united by a profound love for art and a passion for showcasing diverse perspectives. Each of their works celebrates the rich traditional and cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu. Their seventh group exhibition, featuring Gayathri Balaji, Yamuna Bala, Sathya N Prabhu, and Charanya Rajesh, is sponsored by Tamil Nadu’s Department of Art and Culture. All the artists have displayed their works on both regional and national platforms and have also received various recognitions and accolades.
Charanya Rajesh transitioned from engineering to art. Her forte lies in realistic portraits and figurative works of women, reflecting cultural heritage, inner strength, and love for nature. “Women have been regarded as a symbol of spirituality in our scriptures. I have always admired the beauty of Indian women, their bravery and kindness. Achcham, Madam, Nanam, Payirpu reflect deep-rooted cultural values and expectations surrounding the role and conduct of women. My paintings depict womanhood in different forms,” she says.
Inspired by the versatility of Indian art forms, Gayathri Balaji began her journey with Tanjore paintings. With more than two decades of experience in the field of art, her works revolve around nature, travel, and India’s rich cultural heritage, often incorporating textures, abstractions, and conceptual elements. She is known for her Thoolu-style leather paintings. “My travels to ancient temples and archaeological sites, especially Ajanta, Ellora, Belur, and the sculptural and painted marvels of south India, have profoundly shaped this series,” she notes.
Chennai-based artist Sathya N Prabhu’s strength lies in contemporary and traditional acrylic paintings, blending Indian cultural themes, mythology, and murals. “My paintings reflect my artistic journey, beginning with the inspiration drawn from the captivating Nayak murals and evolving into contemporary expression. Their rich traditions and cultural depth ignited my imagination, encouraging me to explore their intricate details. Over time, this exploration became a personal quest that helped me develop a unique style blending ancient essence with modern creativity,” shares the artist, who believes that each of her works offers a window into her emotions, experiences, and the moments that have shaped her perspective.
Yamuna Bala has exhibited her works across Chennai, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Bhopal, and Pune. Her art explores the inner journey of the human mind and spirit, encouraging introspection and self-awareness through a psychological lens.
Thooriga, the art exhibition, will take place at Kalpa Druma, Gopalapuram, from March 20 to 23.