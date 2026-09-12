Chennai: Thieves targeting AC outdoor units arrested

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly stole outdoor units of air-conditioning systems from houses in Maduravoyal were arrested by the city police. Two stolen AC outdoor units were recovered and an autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime was seized.
The case came to light after Koyilraj Jaisingh (62), a resident of First Main Road in Maduravoyal, lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police. He had travelled to Coimbatore on August 25 to visit his daughter and returned home on the night of September 6. When he tried to switch on his air-conditioner the following morning, he found that it was not functioning. On checking outside his house, he discovered that the outdoor unit had been stolen.
Following his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team led by the inspector (crime) of the Maduravoyal police investigated the case and arrested Mukesh (28) of TP Chatram in Shenoy Nagar, and Venkatesh (28) of Pudupet, on September 10.
Officials said the two allegedly travelled in an autorickshaw, identified houses after conducting reconnaissance, and stole the AC outdoor units installed outside the buildings. Besides the complainant's house, they allegedly targeted another house in the Maduravoyal area, said the police.
Two AC outdoor units were recovered from the accused and the autorickshaw allegedly used to commit the thefts was seized.
The two men were produced before a court on September 10 and remanded in judicial custody.