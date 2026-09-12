Chennai: Thieves targeting AC outdoor units arrested

The case came to light after Koyilraj Jaisingh (62), a resident of First Main Road in Maduravoyal, lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police. He had travelled to Coimbatore on August 25 to visit his daughter and returned home on the night of September 6. When he tried to switch on his air-conditioner the following morning, he found that it was not functioning. On checking outside his house, he discovered that the outdoor unit had been stolen.



Following his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team led by the inspector (crime) of the Maduravoyal police investigated the case and arrested Mukesh (28) of TP Chatram in Shenoy Nagar, and Venkatesh (28) of Pudupet, on September 10.