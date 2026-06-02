Chennai: Theft suspect couple on the run stab each other; woman dead, husband injured

The husband, who was also attacked with a knife by the woman, sustained severe injuries in the fight and is in the intensive care unit of a government hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Vijaya, was an absconding suspect in a theft case. She and her husband Panneerselvam (55) were from Thanjavur.

In December, Vijaya had joined as a domestic worker at a house in Selaiyur through a manpower agency run by Anantha Padmanabhan (50) of West Mambalam.