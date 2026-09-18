Chennai: Terminated employee creates ruckus at HR executive's house, arrested

CHENNAI: The Choolaimedu police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman over phone calls and visiting her house at night to create a ruckus.
According to police, the 34-year-old woman, who works as an HR executive at a private company in Choolaimedu, had terminated the employment of the accused, Manobala, about a year ago after he allegedly reported for work under the influence of alcohol.
On September 15, 2026, Manobala allegedly called the woman and blamed her for his termination, leading to an argument. Police said he subsequently made repeated calls to her from different mobile numbers and allegedly harassed her.
In the early hours of September 16, when the woman was sleeping at her house, Manobala allegedly rang the doorbell and fled. The woman and her brother reportedly caught him and alerted the police control room.
A team from the Choolaimedu police station reached the spot and took Manobala to the station for questioning. During the inquiry, police found that he had allegedly called the woman repeatedly and visited her residence at night to pick a quarrel.
Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and arrested Manobala, a resident of Alwarthirunagar.
He was produced before a court following interrogation and further legal action was taken.