Chennai: Terminated employee creates ruckus at HR executive's house, arrested

According to police, the 34-year-old woman, who works as an HR executive at a private company in Choolaimedu, had terminated the employment of the accused, Manobala, about a year ago after he allegedly reported for work under the influence of alcohol.

On September 15, 2026, Manobala allegedly called the woman and blamed her for his termination, leading to an argument. Police said he subsequently made repeated calls to her from different mobile numbers and allegedly harassed her.

In the early hours of September 16, when the woman was sleeping at her house, Manobala allegedly rang the doorbell and fled. The woman and her brother reportedly caught him and alerted the police control room.