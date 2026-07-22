Chennai: Tension in Gulf region affects flight services, hundreds of flyers stranded

The temporary airspace restrictions and security measures in parts of the Gulf region, including Bahrain and Kuwait, have affected flight movements across multiple international routes. Around 10 incoming international flights from destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Muscat, London and Singapore arrived behind schedule. The 10 outbound flights from Chennai to the same destinations departed 30 minutes to nearly three hours late.

Additionally, SriLankan Airlines cancelled the Colombo-Chennai flight scheduled to arrive at 3 pm and the Chennai-Colombo flight scheduled to depart at 4 pm.