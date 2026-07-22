Chennai: Tension in Gulf region affects flight services, hundreds of flyers stranded

CHENNAI: As geopolitical uncertainties rise again in West Asia, hundreds of flyers were stranded as several flights were delayed at the Chennai International Airport. Two SriLankan Airlines services were also cancelled.
The temporary airspace restrictions and security measures in parts of the Gulf region, including Bahrain and Kuwait, have affected flight movements across multiple international routes. Around 10 incoming international flights from destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Muscat, London and Singapore arrived behind schedule. The 10 outbound flights from Chennai to the same destinations departed 30 minutes to nearly three hours late.
Additionally, SriLankan Airlines cancelled the Colombo-Chennai flight scheduled to arrive at 3 pm and the Chennai-Colombo flight scheduled to depart at 4 pm.
Passengers at Chennai Airport expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication regarding the delays and cancellations. Normally, airport authorities issue advance alerts and post updates on social media, enabling travellers to coordinate with their respective airlines and adjust their travel plans.
However, passengers said no such updates were issued on Tuesday, forcing many to wait at the airport for hours without clarity.