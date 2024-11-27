Chennai teen slips on wet terrace while collecting clothes, falls to death

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old girl fell to death from the fourth-floor terrace of her apartment in Madipakkam on Monday night when she went to take clothes that were drying.

The police identified the deceased girl as Y Harini, a class 9 student at a private school in Velachery. She was living with her father, Yogeshwaran, a software professional, and mother, Rajeshwari on the third floor of an apartment on Ram Nagar 9th street in Madipakkam, police said.

The incident happened around 10 pm. The girl's mother had asked her to take the clothes from the terrace as it began raining. When Harini went to the terrace, it was drizzling and she allegedly lost her balance while removing the clothes and fell from the height.

A neighbour alerted the girl's parents after he checked on the girl who fell to the ground. Harini sustained injuries on her head and legs and was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed.

According to Madipakkam police, the height of the parapet was low. They have registered a case of accidental fall and are investigating.