Begin typing your search...

    Chennai teen rescued from Puducherry, woman held under Pocso

    A probe revealed that the teen was taken to Puducherry by his tution teacher's 22-year-old sister.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2025 10:33 PM IST
    Chennai teen rescued from Puducherry, woman held under Pocso
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A class 10 student from Chennai who was reported missing by his family was traced to Puducherry by the police.

    A probe revealed that the teen was taken to Puducherry by his tution teacher's 22-year-old sister.

    Police said the boy had joined a tuition class in Ashok Nagar, where the teacher’s younger sister befriended him.

    After coming to know of their relationship, the boy’s family filed a police complaint. But both sides reached a compromise and the complaint was withdrawn.

    The boy went missing a couple of days ago after which the family filed a missing complaint.

    The police arrested the woman and a friend who assisted her, under the Pocso act.

    They have been remanded in judicial custody.

    arrestPOCSO ActPolice arrestPuducherry
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick