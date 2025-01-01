Begin typing your search...
Chennai teen rescued from Puducherry, woman held under Pocso
A probe revealed that the teen was taken to Puducherry by his tution teacher's 22-year-old sister.
CHENNAI: A class 10 student from Chennai who was reported missing by his family was traced to Puducherry by the police.
Police said the boy had joined a tuition class in Ashok Nagar, where the teacher’s younger sister befriended him.
After coming to know of their relationship, the boy’s family filed a police complaint. But both sides reached a compromise and the complaint was withdrawn.
The boy went missing a couple of days ago after which the family filed a missing complaint.
The police arrested the woman and a friend who assisted her, under the Pocso act.
They have been remanded in judicial custody.
