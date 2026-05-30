Chennai teen creates Everest history at 16

CHENNAI: When 16-year-old mountaineer Nisha Sasikumar stood at the summit of Mount Everest with her Sherpa guide, she slowly removed her sunglasses and looked around at the endless stretch of snow-covered peaks. In that quiet moment above the clouds, the first person who came to her mind was her grandfather, who passed away a few years ago. “I felt like I was closer to him at that point. I cried there thinking about all the memories I had with him,” Nisha tells DT Next over a call from Kathmandu on Friday.
The Chennai teenager has now made history as the youngest woman in the world to climb Mount Everest via the South Col route from Nepal at 16. Her achievement is part of her mission to complete the prestigious Seven Summits challenge, climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents.
Nisha’s journey into mountaineering began with a simple love for the outdoors. “My dad goes for treks and I wanted to join him. What started as small treks slowly became a passion for high altitude climbing.”
An active sportsperson, Nisha also plays basketball, practises karate and enjoys several other sports. But mountaineering gave her a completely different thrill. “I came across the Seven Summits challenge and it inspired me. Everest has always symbolised determination and dreams without limits. I wanted to prove that age should never stop someone from chasing something extraordinary if they are willing to work hard for it,” she says.
Since December 2024, Nisha has already summited Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Carstensz Pyramid in Oceania, Aconcagua in South America and now Everest in Asia. “At the beginning, I was scared of climbing. But the higher the mountain, the more fun it gets,” she admits with a laugh.
Preparing for Everest demanded months of intense training. “I trained with endurance workouts, strength training, hiking and altitude preparation. I also travelled to Bengaluru frequently to practise rock climbing. Mental preparation was equally important. I focused on discipline, patience and staying calm under pressure. I also visualised myself climbing the summits.”
Though exciting, climbing Everest came with extreme physical and emotional challenges. According to Nisha, the climb from Camp 3 to Camp 4 and the final summit push were the toughest stages. “The cold, strong winds, low oxygen and exhaustion really tested my mental strength. The summit night above Camp 4 was especially difficult because you are in the death zone for long hours,” she reminisces.
Yet, amid the harsh conditions, the mountains also taught her kindness. “One thing I learned is to be kind. When you see someone walking alone or even a Sherpa, just smile or wave at them. It makes their day better,” she says.
The expedition became even more emotional when her father, Sasikumar Gendham, who was climbing alongside her, developed breathing difficulties after Camp 3 and had to descend immediately. “It was more of a father-daughter project and I had every reason to give up. But the other climbers and guides helped me realise that the bigger goal was the summit. In the mountains, you need to have that never-give-up attitude.” When she finally reached the summit, there was no crowd waiting. “It was just me, my Sherpa and the mountains. It felt surreal. I was emotional, grateful and proud at the same time. I thought about my family, my friends, the Indian flag in my hand and all the sacrifices that led to that moment,” she recalls.
For Nisha, Everest became much more than just a mountain. “It taught me that success comes from consistency, resilience and humility. Mountains always remind you to respect nature and stay grounded,” she says.
Even before fully processing her Everest achievement, Nisha is already preparing for her next climb. After returning to Chennai on Saturday, she will leave within two days for Denali, also known as Mount McKinley, the highest peak in North America. “I am especially looking forward to Denali because it requires a very different kind of endurance and preparation. After that, I have to focus on academics as well. By December, I plan to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica.”
For the teenager, the achievement represents years of hard work and sacrifice. “This is not just about reaching a summit but about growing stronger through the journey. I also hope my story inspires more girls to take up adventure sports and mountaineering. Believe in yourself and don’t let fear or stereotypes stop you. Start small, stay consistent, train seriously and never underestimate what you are capable of achieving.”
Her father, Sasikumar, who has been mountaineering for the last two years, says the experience transformed his daughter in unexpected ways. “It’s amazing to see how she has changed, the way she thinks and approaches life. Mountaineering taught Nisha lessons far beyond adventure. These are real-life experiences. She is meeting people she has never met before and trusting them with her life in the harshest environments. It teaches teamwork and trust. I truly hope all this helps mould her into a better person,” shares Sasikumar.