Chennai teen creates Everest history at 16

The Chennai teenager has now made history as the youngest woman in the world to climb Mount Everest via the South Col route from Nepal at 16. Her achievement is part of her mission to complete the prestigious Seven Summits challenge, climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Nisha’s journey into mountaineering began with a simple love for the outdoors. “My dad goes for treks and I wanted to join him. What started as small treks slowly became a passion for high altitude climbing.”

An active sportsperson, Nisha also plays basketball, practises karate and enjoys several other sports. But mountaineering gave her a completely different thrill. “I came across the Seven Summits challenge and it inspired me. Everest has always symbolised determination and dreams without limits. I wanted to prove that age should never stop someone from chasing something extraordinary if they are willing to work hard for it,” she says.