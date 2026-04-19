Chennai: Techies held for assaulting staff at juice stall, vandalising shop

According to police, Abdul Wahid (35), a native of Assam who runs a juice and tea shop on MGR Salai, Kandanchavadi.

On April 18, three regular customers from a nearby IT (Information Technology) firm – Mohan Prasanth (25), Venkatesan (24) and Sriram (24) – visited the shop and had snacks and juice. When supplier Ahmad presented a bill of Rs 215 for 11 samosas and two juices, the trio claimed they had consumed only five samosas and accused him of overcharging. An argument ensued, during which they allegedly abused and assaulted the staff.