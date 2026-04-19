Chennai: Techies held for assaulting staff at juice stall, vandalising shop

CHENNAI: Three IT company employees were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a juice shop owner and staff in Thoraipakkam and damaging the property after a dispute over the bill.
According to police, Abdul Wahid (35), a native of Assam who runs a juice and tea shop on MGR Salai, Kandanchavadi.
On April 18, three regular customers from a nearby IT (Information Technology) firm – Mohan Prasanth (25), Venkatesan (24) and Sriram (24) – visited the shop and had snacks and juice. When supplier Ahmad presented a bill of Rs 215 for 11 samosas and two juices, the trio claimed they had consumed only five samosas and accused him of overcharging. An argument ensued, during which they allegedly abused and assaulted the staff.
Hearing the commotion, owner Abdul Wahid and other employees intervened. The three men then allegedly abused them as well, attacked them with a chair, and vandalised the shop. They damaged a freezer box, chairs, and glass bottles before issuing threats and fleeing the spot, according to the complaint.
Upon information, Thoraipakkam police registered a case and arrested the trio. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.