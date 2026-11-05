Chennai techie loses money in online trading, kills self

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old software engineer, who was allegedly under severe financial stress after losing money in online trading and accumulating debts of more than Rs 60 lakh, was found dead in a hotel room in Chengalpattu.
The deceased, Anandraj of Vasudevan Nagar in Jafferkhanpet, was working as an engineer at a private software firm in Ramapuram. According to the police, he was involved in online trading and had borrowed money from banks, friends, and relatives to invest. However, he suffered heavy losses and accumulated debts of more than Rs 60 lakh, and had been under severe mental stress for the past few days.
On Sunday, his wife went to her mother's house along with their three children, leaving Anandraj alone at home. When she tried calling him on Monday evening, he did not answer. On her return, she found their house locked from outside and his mobile phone switched off. She then lodged a missing complaint at the MGR Nagar police station.
Meanwhile, Anandraj had left home and checked into a hotel in Chengalpattu at around 7.30 pm on Monday. As the room remained locked for a long time the next day, the hotel staff became suspicious and informed the Chengalpattu Town police. When the broke open the door, the police found Anandraj dead inside. His body was sent to Chengalpattu District Government Hospital for autopsy.
The police found a letter Anandraj wrote to his family, stating that he had borrowed money from banks, friends and relatives, and lost it all in online trading. He also apologised to his wife and family.
Chengalpattu Town police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.