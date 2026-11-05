Chennai techie loses money in online trading, kills self

The deceased, Anandraj of Vasudevan Nagar in Jafferkhanpet, was working as an engineer at a private software firm in Ramapuram. According to the police, he was involved in online trading and had borrowed money from banks, friends, and relatives to invest. However, he suffered heavy losses and accumulated debts of more than Rs 60 lakh, and had been under severe mental stress for the past few days.

On Sunday, his wife went to her mother's house along with their three children, leaving Anandraj alone at home. When she tried calling him on Monday evening, he did not answer. On her return, she found their house locked from outside and his mobile phone switched off. She then lodged a missing complaint at the MGR Nagar police station.