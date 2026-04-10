Chennai: Techie held for sexually harassing women

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Kolathur, works at a private software firm in Chennai.

According to the police, he would target women and students walking alone in less crowded areas, and make obscene gestures and inappropriately touch them before speeding away on a motorcycle.

The breakthrough came after an incident in Nesapakkam near KK Nagar after construction workers saw the man stop a woman pedestrian on her way home and harass her sexually.

Ilangovan, a site engineer supervising the construction, raised an alarm and tried to catch him. But the suspect reportedly threatened Ilangovan and managed to flee.