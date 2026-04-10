Chennai: Techie held for sexually harassing women

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old software engineer, who allegedly sexually harassed more than 25 women in the MGR Nagar area, was arrested by the police on Thursday (April 9).
The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Kolathur, works at a private software firm in Chennai.
According to the police, he would target women and students walking alone in less crowded areas, and make obscene gestures and inappropriately touch them before speeding away on a motorcycle.
The breakthrough came after an incident in Nesapakkam near KK Nagar after construction workers saw the man stop a woman pedestrian on her way home and harass her sexually.
Ilangovan, a site engineer supervising the construction, raised an alarm and tried to catch him. But the suspect reportedly threatened Ilangovan and managed to flee.
Based on a complaint, MGR Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.
CCTV footage helped trace the motorcycle's registration number, leading to the accused's identification.
During questioning, Dinesh allegedly revealed that he had been committing these acts during his lunch breaks over the past few months.
Investigators noted that many victims did not come forward to report the abuse, which allowed him to continue his actions unchecked.
A case has been filed under various sections related to offenses against women.
The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.