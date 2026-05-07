Chennai: Techie arrested for AI-morphing colleague's photos in 'Love Today' movie-style, posting obscene content online

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident near Pallavaram, a 34-year-old male software engineer has been arrested for allegedly using AI technology to morph photos of a female colleague and posting the obscene images on Instagram, reminiscent of the plot of the Tamil film Love Today. The accused, identified as Gowrishankar from Pozhichalur, was taken into custody by the Shankar Nagar All Women Police Station.
The 24-year-old victim, also a software engineer, is married and lives with her husband in Pozhichalur. She works at a software company in Perungalthur, where the accused also works.
The ordeal came to light when the victim’s school friend visited her home and alerted her to an Instagram account operating under her name. The account featured morphed obscene photos of her, along with her home location link and a message suggesting that anyone interested could "approach her." Shocked, the woman checked her friend’s phone and confirmed the posts.
She immediately filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar All Women Police Station. Police registered a case and, with the help of the Cyber Crime branch, traced the posts to Gowrishankar’s mobile phone.
Investigations revealed that Gowrishankar, who works in the same software firm, had a personal dispute and ego clash with the victim. Seeking revenge, he used AI technology to morph her WhatsApp display pictures into obscene images and videos. He then created a fake Instagram account in her name, posted the morphed content, and even shared her home location link.
The situation could have led to severe humiliation for the woman, but her school friend’s timely alert and her swift police complaint helped block the account and posts. Police arrested Gowrishankar late last night and produced him in court, where he was remanded to judicial custody. Cases have been filed against him under various sections including crimes against women, misuse of social media, and creating fake obscene content.
Authorities have also informed the software company where both individuals work about the arrest.