Chennai: Techie arrested for AI-morphing colleague's photos in 'Love Today' movie-style, posting obscene content online

The 24-year-old victim, also a software engineer, is married and lives with her husband in Pozhichalur. She works at a software company in Perungalthur, where the accused also works.

The ordeal came to light when the victim’s school friend visited her home and alerted her to an Instagram account operating under her name. The account featured morphed obscene photos of her, along with her home location link and a message suggesting that anyone interested could "approach her." Shocked, the woman checked her friend’s phone and confirmed the posts.