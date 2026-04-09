Chennai: Tea vendor dies after fall from terrace

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old tea vendor died after falling from the terrace of his house in Otteri on Wednesday.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.
Sathish Babu (53) resided with his mother at Valluvan Street in Otteri. He earned a livelihood by selling tea using a two-wheeler.
Police said Sathish Babu returned home around 11.30 pm, ate dinner, and went to the terrace on the first floor.
He was sitting on the parapet wall and listening to music on his mobile phone when he allegedly lost balance and fell. He sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot.
On information, the Otteri police reached the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.