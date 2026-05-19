Chennai: TBM breakthroughs at Moolakadai

“The tunnel section between Madhavaram High Road and Moolakadai is the complex section under the contract TU-01 with major challenges, such as Servarayan passing beneath Buckingham canal and under a live traffic road, addressing more than 14 borewells along the alignment by providing alternate water sources without any issue to the public,” stated CMRL.

Meanwhile, with the new government formed it is anticipated that the Metro Rail phase 2 operations from Poonamallee Bypass station to Vadapalani via Porur will be opened for commercial operations at the earliest.