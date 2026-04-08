Chennai: TAISHA neighbourhood to get an anti-skid pedestrian walkway for Rs 20 lakh

New anti-skid walkway under way

The workers at the site said they have been assigned to replace the existing tiles on either side of the footpath. Over a few hundred meters of work has been completed, replacing the anti-skid tiles and curbs. The remaining works are underway and will be completed in the coming weeks, said a worker.

Similarly, an in-charge at the site said, “We’ve assigned 700 metres of footpath improvement works, 350 metres on each side. First, the pavement along the TAISHA park is underway, and the anti-skid tiles will give a skid-free walking experience for residents even during rain, which has been upgraded for Rs 20 lakh.”