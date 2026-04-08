Chennai: TAISHA neighbourhood to get an anti-skid pedestrian walkway for Rs 20 lakh

CHENNAI: In an era where pedestrian walkways used by the general public are predominantly uneven, encroached upon, or blocked by permanent structures, the contrast in urban maintenance is stark. While open storm water drain (SWD) manholes pose significant life threats and garbage bins placed near footpaths create health hazards for most, the walkway at the TAISHA housing complex in Natesan Nagar, Virugambakkam, tells a different story.
This exclusive residential area for bureaucrats will soon feature an anti-skid pathway, with project work currently underway for Rs 20 lakh. This would ensure a smooth walk for them even during the rain.
The workers at the site said they have been assigned to replace the existing tiles on either side of the footpath. Over a few hundred meters of work has been completed, replacing the anti-skid tiles and curbs. The remaining works are underway and will be completed in the coming weeks, said a worker.
Similarly, an in-charge at the site said, “We’ve assigned 700 metres of footpath improvement works, 350 metres on each side. First, the pavement along the TAISHA park is underway, and the anti-skid tiles will give a skid-free walking experience for residents even during rain, which has been upgraded for Rs 20 lakh.”
The pathway for top decision-makers such as IAS, IPS, and other high-ranking officials reflects the meticulous attention they receive. Meanwhile, the rest of the city continues to navigate a landscape of urban neglect. The pathways for average taxpayers tell an entirely different story; they are rarely functional for the general public, as they often serve as shelters for the homeless and remain inaccessible to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
As the curbs and tiles were damaged along with the overgrown roots of the trees on the footpath, the replacement works are underway. “The effect of the West Asia conflict and the LPG gas crisis is delaying the arrival of the new tiles. All the works are expected to be completed in the next two weeks,” said an official of the Corporation.