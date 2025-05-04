Chennai: Swimming coach held for uploading morphed images of woman on social media

CHENNAI: Police arrested P Balaji (39), a swimming coach, for uploading obscene photographs of a 30-year-old lady doctor on social media, after she refused to accept his proposal for a relationship.

The complainant, who is pursuing a PG course, had got acquainted with Balaji during her swimming sessions. The duo became friends.

But over time, Balaji began pestering her saying that he was in love with her and asked her to marry him, to which the doctor refused. Irate over this, he morphed some of her photographs into obscene pictures and then posted them on social media using a fake ID in her name.

The doctor filed a complaint with the Rajamangalam police station. After a probe, Balaji of Triplicane was arrested. Police seized 3 mobile phones from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.