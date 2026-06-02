Chennai: SWD, sewage pipe works on OMR’s Nookampalayam Link Road leave commuters stuck in long traffic snarls

Residents lamented the difficulty in commuting along the 2-km stretch, as the ongoing works have reduced space in the carriageway, leading to persistent traffic congestion during peak hours.

The road serves a large resettlement site in Perumbakkam, several apartment complexes in Semmencheri and a number of educational institutions in Thazhambur. Ananta Charan Swain, a resident of Perumbakkam, alleged, “Delays in completing the SWD project have become a headache for commuters. The timeline has been pushed back on several occasions, resulting in prolonged traffic congestion, dust pollution and safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists. Now that schools are set to reopen on June 4, students too will face difficulties.”

Another resident, L Tamil Selvan, said that the pace of work had improved following a recent inspection by Sholinganallur MLA SS Saravanan. “After the inspection, the cut-and-cover and Metro Water pipeline works gained momentum. He directed officials to expedite the work and restore the road to normal condition at the earliest,” he added.

Residents, however, pointed to fresh concerns over the condition of the road. V Divya, a resident of Perumbakkam, said, “Cracks have begun appearing on portions of the road. Authorities must take preventive measures to ensure the safety of motorists.”