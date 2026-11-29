The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police have arrested the SUV driver, Umar Sherief (32) of Nerkundram, in connection with the accident.

The deceased were identified as Praveen (28) of New Colony in Pallikaranai, who was employed at an IT company in Navalur. His colleague, Jai Vaishanavi (28), who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.