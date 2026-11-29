CHENNAI: An SUV hit a two-wheeler from behind on Ambattur Estate Road near Mangal Park in Anna Nagar, killing a 28-year-old software engineer and injuring his colleague in the early hours of Saturday.
The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police have arrested the SUV driver, Umar Sherief (32) of Nerkundram, in connection with the accident.
The deceased were identified as Praveen (28) of New Colony in Pallikaranai, who was employed at an IT company in Navalur. His colleague, Jai Vaishanavi (28), who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.
Police said the duo went for dinner at Anna Nagar and were riding back when the accident happened. Both were thrown off the motorcycle. Praveen suffered severe head injuries, while Jai Vaishanavi sustained injuries on her head and limbs.
A passerby alerted the authorities on the accident, who moved the injured to a hospital, where Praveen succumbed.
The police traced the SUV through its registration number. Further investigations are under way.