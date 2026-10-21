Chennai: Suspected of theft, boy leaps from 13th floor

CHENNAI: The police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who allegedly fell from the terrace of a 13-storey building in MKB Nagar on Tuesday morning after he was questioned by his parents over Rs 32,000 stolen from a house in Kodungaiyur. The boy had taken his parents to the terrace claiming that he had kept the stolen money there.
The deceased was identified as U Rajesh Kumar (15), a resident of MGR Nagar, Vyasarpadi. Officials said Rajesh is a school dropout.
A week ago, Rajesh allegedly broke into the house of a woman in Kodungaiyur and stole Rs 32,000. Following a complaint, the Kodungaiyur police examined CCTV footage from the locality and identified the boy as a suspect.
As he was a minor, police called his parents and asked them to return the stolen money.
When his parents questioned him about the money, Rajesh took them to a 13-storey building in DD Block, Mullai Nagar, around 10.20 am on Tuesday, claiming that he had hidden the cash there.
After taking his parents to the 13th floor, Rajesh went to the terrace and suddenly fell from the building. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.
The MKB Nagar police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case and are investigating.