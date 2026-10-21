Chennai: Suspected of theft, boy leaps from 13th floor

The deceased was identified as U Rajesh Kumar (15), a resident of MGR Nagar, Vyasarpadi. Officials said Rajesh is a school dropout.

A week ago, Rajesh allegedly broke into the house of a woman in Kodungaiyur and stole Rs 32,000. Following a complaint, the Kodungaiyur police examined CCTV footage from the locality and identified the boy as a suspect.

As he was a minor, police called his parents and asked them to return the stolen money.