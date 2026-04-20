Chennai: Supervisor held for sexually harassing cleanliness worker

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old supervisor employed with a garbage collection contractor, engaged by Greater Chennai Corporation, was arrested for sexually harassing a female cleanliness worker in KK Nagar.
The accused, identified as Prashanth (28), a resident of Madanandapuram near Nesapakkam, was a supervisor overseeing workers in Ward 128. The victim, a married woman, was subjected to repeated harassment while on duty.
He offered to buy her a mobile phone and asked her to communicate with him without informing her husband, police said. Based on her complaint, KK Nagar police registered a case under several sections, including provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Prashanth was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.