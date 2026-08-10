Chennai: Sudden rain created traffic snarls; expect light showers to continue on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Denizens got respite from the heat as moderate rain accompanied by sudden winds swept across the city and its neighbourhoods on Monday evening, for the second consecutive day of showers in several parts of Chennai. The showers are expected to continue on Tuesday.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) noted temperatures dropped by up to 2 degrees Celsius in Chennai on Monday, with light to moderate rainfall expected across the state until August 16.
The sudden moderate to heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic snarls witnessed even on arterial roads during the evening peak hours, making people returning home reckless. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightening to be witnessed during evening and night hours in the city on August 11.
According to RMC rainfall data collected between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on August 10, Pallikaranai recorded the highest rainfall at 12.7 mm, followed by Meenambakkam with 10.2 mm, Taramani with 9.0 mm, and Nungambakkam with 5.6 mm. In the suburbs, Poonamallee in Tiruvallur recorded 11.5 mm, while the AGS Medical College area in Kancheepuram recorded 9.0 mm. Additionally, both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius, which were 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius below normal on Monday, respectively.
The RMC stated that a feeble trough running along and off the Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels will trigger weather activity. As a result, moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Meanwhile, light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated spots across the rest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal on August 11.
From August 12 to 16, light to moderate rain will continue over the Western Ghats districts, with light rain across remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal in isolated pockets of North Interior Tamil Nadu, while staying near normal across the rest of the region through August 14.