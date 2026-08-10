Chennai: Sudden rain created traffic snarls; expect light showers to continue on Tuesday

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) noted temperatures dropped by up to 2 degrees Celsius in Chennai on Monday, with light to moderate rainfall expected across the state until August 16.

The sudden moderate to heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic snarls witnessed even on arterial roads during the evening peak hours, making people returning home reckless. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightening to be witnessed during evening and night hours in the city on August 11.

According to RMC rainfall data collected between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on August 10, Pallikaranai recorded the highest rainfall at 12.7 mm, followed by Meenambakkam with 10.2 mm, Taramani with 9.0 mm, and Nungambakkam with 5.6 mm. In the suburbs, Poonamallee in Tiruvallur recorded 11.5 mm, while the AGS Medical College area in Kancheepuram recorded 9.0 mm. Additionally, both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius, which were 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius below normal on Monday, respectively.