Chennai suburban train cuts draw flak across parties; DMK MP Wilson seeks TESMA action

In a post on X to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Wilson said suburban services had been disrupted for five consecutive days. On the Chennai Beach–Tambaram corridor, services had fallen from 204 earlier to 115, with nearly half the trains cancelled, he said, affecting workers, students and daily wage earners. He questioned the absence of prior public announcements and alternative arrangements.

DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said the repeated cancellation of services on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu corridor, used daily by lakhs of commuters, had caused severe hardship. She said that while 40 trains had already been cancelled in recent days, 49 suburban services were cancelled on Tuesday as well, intensifying the distress of office-goers and school and college students. With Class 12 public examinations set to begin in the coming weeks, she said Southern Railway should act swiftly to resolve the issue.