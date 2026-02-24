Chennai suburban train cuts draw flak across parties; DMK MP Wilson seeks TESMA action

CHENNAI: Leaders of the DMK, Congress and DMDK on Tuesday criticised the sudden cancellation and curtailment of Chennai's suburban electric train services, with DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson urging the State government to consider invoking the Tamil Nadu Essential Services Maintenance Act, terming the disruption a breakdown of essential public transport.
In a post on X to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Wilson said suburban services had been disrupted for five consecutive days. On the Chennai Beach–Tambaram corridor, services had fallen from 204 earlier to 115, with nearly half the trains cancelled, he said, affecting workers, students and daily wage earners. He questioned the absence of prior public announcements and alternative arrangements.
DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said the repeated cancellation of services on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu corridor, used daily by lakhs of commuters, had caused severe hardship. She said that while 40 trains had already been cancelled in recent days, 49 suburban services were cancelled on Tuesday as well, intensifying the distress of office-goers and school and college students. With Class 12 public examinations set to begin in the coming weeks, she said Southern Railway should act swiftly to resolve the issue.
South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Rajya Sabha MP Salma described the cuts on the Beach–Chengalpattu stretch as unacceptable, saying suburban trains were the only affordable and reliable mode of transport for thousands of working people and students, and that abrupt reductions reflected poor planning and disregard for commuter welfare.
TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai said the curtailment of services without adequate prior notice had caused hardship and financial loss to daily commuters, including workers, students, women and small traders. Calling public transport a basic necessity, he urged immediate restoration of services, advance communication on changes and alternative transport arrangements.
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth criticised the sudden suspension of both long-distance and suburban services, citing maintenance works, without prior notice or alternative travel plans. With students facing examinations, she said commuters could not be asked to merely endure temporary inconvenience and called for additional services and alternative transport to be arranged immediately.