Chennai: Suburban services cut further as Railways lean on shuttle grid

The corridor, which handled around 204 services under normal operations, was first reduced to 164 when the Egmore platform block began on February 20. Now, regular services have been brought down to 115, with 26 shuttle trains introduced to partly compensate for the cut.

In the down direction, Chengalpattu-bound regular EMUs have reduced from 36 to 24, a drop of 12 services. In the up direction, services from Chengalpattu have fallen from 34 to 23, a reduction of 11 trains. Meanwhile, down services to Tambaram have declined from 32 to 27, while up services from Tambaram have dropped from 30 to 26.