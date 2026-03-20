Chennai: Subdued Eid celebrations, but spirit of faith and community stays strong

CHENNAI: Eid is here, and as people around the world prepare to celebrate, DT Next caught up with a few individuals to learn how they are marking the occasion this year. While the spirit of the festival remains unchanged, celebrations across the city are more subdued, largely due to the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region. Yet, the core message of Eid, one of brotherhood and togetherness, continues to resonate strongly within the community.
Parveen Sikkandar, advisor of the Women’s Entrepreneur Welfare Association of Tamil Nadu, says that this year’s celebrations are more low-key, as many of her cousins and relatives living in the Middle East are unable to come home. “We will be praying for their safe return and for a peaceful world. Earlier, Eid used to be a very big celebration when families were larger and relatives lived close by. Now, with nuclear families and people living in different cities, celebrations have become simpler. But we always invite friends to break the fast with us. We prepare mutton nombu kanji and other iftar delicacies at home and share them with friends from other religions as well,” she says.
Parveen also makes it a point to donate cash to the local mosque and distribute new clothes to the Ustad and others there. “At home, all staff receive cash gifts, new clothes and the mandatory home-cooked mutton biriyani. The entire house is deep cleaned, and incense sticks are lit to create a calming atmosphere. On the day of Eid, the men wear new clothes and visit the mosque for prayers, which are longer than the usual ones. In the evening, we visit friends to exchange greetings over tea and also make it a point to seek blessings from elders,” she adds.
For 24-year-old architect Sameer, this Eid feels a little different, mainly because he is away from his family due to work. “Back home, it’s always a mix of familial joy and beautiful chaos. This year, I’ll be celebrating in my own quiet way, holding on to those memories while creating new ones with friends here. Even when you’re far from home, Eid reminds you that a sense of belonging isn’t tied to a place, but to the people you carry with you. The essence of gratitude and togetherness remains unchanged.”
Sameer adds that his family traditions revolve around warmth and togetherness. “After prayers, we come home to a comforting spread of home-cooked food that truly feels like home. The day then flows into visiting relatives, sharing laughter, conversations and exchanging Eidi. It’s in these simple rituals that the spirit of Eid truly comes alive.”
Eid, for him, is more than just a festival. “It’s a feeling in itself. In a fast-moving world, it offers a pause, a moment to reconnect and be fully present with the people who matter most. It’s also about gratitude and reflection. One of my most cherished Eid memories is when our entire extended family would gather together. Since modern lifestyles make it difficult to meet often, occasions like this make our bond feel even stronger. The catching up, laughter, shared stories, it’s those little things that stay with you long after the day is over,” he shares.
Zaineb, co-founder of the wedding planning company Sculpturez, says Eid marks the culmination of a month of devotion. “After a month of surrender to Allah, observed with discipline through fasting and prayer, Eid becomes a time of gratitude and celebration. It is also a reminder of forgiveness and compassion. The message of Eid is brotherhood and peace, something the world needs now more than ever,” she says.
Reflecting on how celebrations have evolved, she adds, “Over the years, the scale of celebrations has come down. When we were younger, families and friends would visit throughout the day, and we would prepare a huge spread at home. It was a way of reconnecting and staying in touch. Now, people have moved away and lead busy lives. Fewer people visit and many prefer celebrating outside rather than cooking at home. Celebrations today are smaller and more intimate compared to those larger, more elaborate gatherings.” Sameer