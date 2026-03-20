Chennai: Subdued Eid celebrations, but spirit of faith and community stays strong

For 24-year-old architect Sameer, this Eid feels a little different, mainly because he is away from his family due to work. “Back home, it’s always a mix of familial joy and beautiful chaos. This year, I’ll be celebrating in my own quiet way, holding on to those memories while creating new ones with friends here. Even when you’re far from home, Eid reminds you that a sense of belonging isn’t tied to a place, but to the people you carry with you. The essence of gratitude and togetherness remains unchanged.”

Sameer adds that his family traditions revolve around warmth and togetherness. “After prayers, we come home to a comforting spread of home-cooked food that truly feels like home. The day then flows into visiting relatives, sharing laughter, conversations and exchanging Eidi. It’s in these simple rituals that the spirit of Eid truly comes alive.”