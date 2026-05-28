Chennai student’s Tamil education almost cost her college seat

After the college’s conduct drew criticism from educationists and social activists, the principal assured that the student will be admitted and an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.



The daughter of a Perungudi-based taxi driver had applied for admission to the Computer Science course at the SDNB Vaishnav (autonomous) women's college based on her 76% cut-off.



She had studied in the Tamil medium until Class 12 at a government aided school in Velachery. Her family alleged that while the college usually admits students with even 65% marks, they refused to offer her a seat because she had pursued her education in the Tamil medium.



Speaking to DT Next, the student's family said they approached a member of the college admission team seeking clarification on the rejection. They were reportedly told that since it is an autonomous college, it has the authority to frame its own admission norms and that Tamil medium students could not be accommodated in the BSc Computer Science course.

"They told us she could opt for some other course but not computer science," the family alleged.