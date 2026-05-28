Chennai student’s Tamil education almost cost her college seat

CHENNAI: The SDNB Vaishnav Women's College in Chromepet triggered a language row of sorts when it made an aspiring student’s Tamil medium background an impediment to gaining admission to their BSc Computer Science course, her 76% in the Class 12 boards notwithstanding.
After the college’s conduct drew criticism from educationists and social activists, the principal assured that the student will be admitted and an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.
The daughter of a Perungudi-based taxi driver had applied for admission to the Computer Science course at the SDNB Vaishnav (autonomous) women's college based on her 76% cut-off.
She had studied in the Tamil medium until Class 12 at a government aided school in Velachery. Her family alleged that while the college usually admits students with even 65% marks, they refused to offer her a seat because she had pursued her education in the Tamil medium.
Speaking to DT Next, the student's family said they approached a member of the college admission team seeking clarification on the rejection. They were reportedly told that since it is an autonomous college, it has the authority to frame its own admission norms and that Tamil medium students could not be accommodated in the BSc Computer Science course.
"They told us she could opt for some other course but not computer science," the family alleged.
The incident has triggered criticism from educationists and social activists, who pointed out that no rule in Tamil Nadu bars Tamil medium students from enrolling in professional or science courses.
Under the Tamil Nadu government's PSTM (Persons Studied in Tamil Medium) Act, 2010, students who complete their education in Tamil medium are provided a 20% horizontal reservation in government employment in order to encourage Tamil medium education.
Education experts noted that the law was introduced to promote access and opportunities for Tamil medium students and nowhere permits discrimination against them in higher education admissions.
They further pointed out that several engineering and professional courses, including Tamil medium BE programmes in streams such as mechanical and civil engineering, are already being offered in institutions affiliated to Anna University, including the prestigious College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG).
Educationist Nedunchezhiyan told DT Next that educational institutions must uphold the principles of accessibility, equality and quality.
"Students cannot be discriminated against on the basis of language, religion or caste while granting admissions. There is no rule anywhere stating that Tamil medium students are ineligible to study in colleges. We have seen several Tamil medium students rise to prominent positions in the society, " he said.
When contacted by DT Next, SDNB Vaishnav Women's College principal K Kanthimathi denied any institutional bias against Tamil medium students.
"Students who studied in Tamil medium are already studying in our college. We have never sidelined Tamil medium students. Ask the student to come to the college within the next two days and we will admit her," the principal said.
Kanthimathi stated that the college administration would conduct an inquiry into the alleged remarks made during the admission process.
DT Next’s attempts to reach the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department received no response.