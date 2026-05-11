Chennai: Student dies by suicide after failing to secure college admission

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old student died by suicide at his home in Selaiyur, near Tambaram, after being unable to pursue higher education despite passing his Class 12 board exams.
The deceased has been identified as Kamalesh, son of Dhanasekhar, a daily wage worker, and his wife Kamatchi. The family resides on Rajiv Gandhi Street in Selaiyur.
Kamalesh had been staying with relatives in Virudhachalam to complete his Class 12. When the results were announced on the 8th of this month, he passed but scored 380 marks lower than desired.
According to police, Kamalesh insisted on joining a college for further studies. His parents made extensive efforts to find a seat, but due to his low marks, most colleges refused admission. While a few colleges were willing to admit him, they required additional fees that his daily-wage parents could not afford.
Distraught over the possibility of being unable to study further, Kamalesh grew increasingly distressed. On Sunday evening, he went into a room at his home and did not come out for a long time. When his mother Kamatchi grew suspicious, she broke open the door with the help of neighbors—only to find Kamalesh dead.
Based on information the Selaiyur police have recovered the body and sent it to the Tambaram District Government Hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.