Chennai: Student dies by suicide after failing to secure college admission

The deceased has been identified as Kamalesh, son of Dhanasekhar, a daily wage worker, and his wife Kamatchi. The family resides on Rajiv Gandhi Street in Selaiyur.

Kamalesh had been staying with relatives in Virudhachalam to complete his Class 12. When the results were announced on the 8th of this month, he passed but scored 380 marks lower than desired.