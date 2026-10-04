Chennai: Stray dog pack on the prowl leaves Adambakkam residents in terror

“Vaccination does not curb their aggressive behaviour, but officials claim legal limitations prevent further action,” added Parthasarathy.

Following Supreme Court directives instructing State governments to shelter aggressive and rabies-affected stray dogs, the GCC began constructing two specialised quarantine facilities in Manali and Perungudi, each designed to house 250 dogs. The construction of these shelters has remained incomplete over a year later.

According to GCC, it opened a special quarantine facility in May at Ma Po Si Nagar in Perungudi, which can house 100 dogs with rabies and biting tendencies. With the target of vaccinating 2 lakh stray dogs, GCC began a mass vaccination drive in August. Till September 20, vaccinations have been administered to 86,489 stray dogs across 8 zones.

Responding to the issue, GCC Veterinary Officer Kamal Hussain said that officials have been told to catch ferocious dogs on the street and keep them in observation. “Within a week, a quarantine centre with a full capacity of 250 dogs at Manali zone will be inaugurated. In the next month, a centre at Perungudi will be opened with the same capacity,” he explained.