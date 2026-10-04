Chennai: Stray dog pack on the prowl leaves Adambakkam residents in terror

CHENNAI: Residents of Officers Colony in Adambakkam have appealed to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take urgent action against the growing stray dog menace on Daniel Street. Members of the DAM Association report that for over a year, a pack of 7-8 dogs from neighbouring Abraham and Mastan Gori Streets has been gathering at the entrance of Daniel Street around midnight.
The howling and aggressive behaviour severely disrupt residents’ sleep and leave pedestrians, delivery personnel, and locals terrified.
DAM Association founder R Parthasarathy said that the menace has increased. “Two months ago, a child was bitten in the street and required medical treatment. In the recent months, the stray dogs have killed 4 cats and a hen in the neighbourhood,” he lamented. “These dogs frequently jump compound walls, with one recently jumping onto my parked car; now I stay awake from midnight to 5 am to guard the pets.”
R Chandra, a resident of Daniel Street, recounted an incident where three dogs entered her property and attacked her caged pet cat, damaging items spread in the area. Multiple complaints to the 1913 civic helpline resulted in workers capturing the dogs for rabies vaccination and returning them shortly after.
“Vaccination does not curb their aggressive behaviour, but officials claim legal limitations prevent further action,” added Parthasarathy.
Following Supreme Court directives instructing State governments to shelter aggressive and rabies-affected stray dogs, the GCC began constructing two specialised quarantine facilities in Manali and Perungudi, each designed to house 250 dogs. The construction of these shelters has remained incomplete over a year later.
According to GCC, it opened a special quarantine facility in May at Ma Po Si Nagar in Perungudi, which can house 100 dogs with rabies and biting tendencies. With the target of vaccinating 2 lakh stray dogs, GCC began a mass vaccination drive in August. Till September 20, vaccinations have been administered to 86,489 stray dogs across 8 zones.
Responding to the issue, GCC Veterinary Officer Kamal Hussain said that officials have been told to catch ferocious dogs on the street and keep them in observation. “Within a week, a quarantine centre with a full capacity of 250 dogs at Manali zone will be inaugurated. In the next month, a centre at Perungudi will be opened with the same capacity,” he explained.