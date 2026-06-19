Chennai: Stray cow gores 2-year-old girl in Nandambakkam; residents blame civic inaction

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl sustained injuries after being gored by a stray cow in Nandambakkam on Thursday, prompting civic authorities to seize the animal and launch a drive to capture other roaming cattle in the locality.
The child, daughter of Mariyappan of Bhajanai Koil Street, had accompanied her grandmother Kuthalam to a nearby shop on Kulakkarai street. While playing outside, the girl was attacked by a stray cow wandering on the road.
Residents rushed to her rescue and drove the animal away. She was given first aid at a nearby hospital before being shifted to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore for further treatment.
Residents said stray cattle had been roaming freely in Nandambakkam for a long time and alleged that repeated complaints to civic authorities had gone unaddressed.
According to them, at least three complaints were lodged last month regarding the issue, but no action was taken. They accused officials of responding slowly despite the recurring threat posed by stray cattle.
Following the incident, Alandur Zone Assistant Commissioner Murugadas directed health department officials to take immediate action. The cow involved in the incident was seized by civic staff.
Officials have also formed a special team to capture more than 20 stray cattle reportedly roaming in and around the locality.