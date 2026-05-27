Chennai: Stormwater canal becomes dumping site in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Rajaji Nagar in Villivakkam have raised concerns about a stormwater canal between Vegavathi Street and the railway track near Villivakkam Railway Station, alleging it has become a garbage dumping site due to prolonged neglect.
Various types of waste, including household garbage, plastic articles, old clothes and food waste, have accumulated in the canal. Residents said the foul smell and mosquito menace in the area have increased, causing inconvenience and raising health concerns.
During the monsoon season, stagnant water in the drain, coupled with garbage blockages, reportedly prevents stormwater from flowing properly, increasing the risk of waterlogging.
The accumulation of waste in the canal has also led to an increase in flies and mosquitoes, raising concerns over the spread of diseases. Residents said the mosquito menace is particularly severe during the evening and night hours, with children and elderly persons being the most affected.
Speaking to DT Next, resident Vimal said the stormwater canal was last desilted in September, and no maintenance work had been carried out since then.
"As a result, plastic bottles, old clothes and other waste materials continue to be dumped into the canal," he said.
Swathi, who runs a shop in the locality, said garbage accumulation in the canal opposite her shop had caused foul smell and increased the presence of flies and mosquitoes.
"This is creating health concerns for nearby vegetable, meat and fish shops as well. Customers are also facing inconvenience," she said.
Corporation officials told DT Next that the land belongs to the Railways and that garbage removal near the railway track would be handled by the railway authorities.
"Maintenance work is carried out only for three months every year before the monsoon. If information is provided in July, railway officials will inspect the site and grant permission before cleaning and maintenance works begin," officials said.