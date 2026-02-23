Chennai: Stone blocks at zebra crossing in Anna Nagar put pedestrians at risk

CHENNAI: Pedestrians face mounting difficulties while crossing Third Avenue Road at the Fifth Main Road junction in Anna Nagar after stone blocks were placed at the designated zebra crossing to deter two-wheeler riders.
Hundreds of residents use the stretch daily, and the obstruction has created unsafe conditions for pedestrians.
All main roads in Anna Nagar have heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. While crossing the road is already risky, the placement of stones at the zebra crossing has compounded the danger. Several pedestrians have reportedly tripped and fallen while attempting to cross, and the risk rises in the evening when visibility is poor. Cyclists, too, have lost balance after hitting the stones and fallen onto the carriageway.
Children walking to school, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are among the worst affected, as navigating the uneven surface at the crossing has become difficult. An elderly resident, Muthu, said the problem had persisted for nearly a year without any solution.
“I’ve slipped once and suffered minor injuries. It’s especially difficult for senior citizens, school students and pregnant women. As hundreds of pedestrians use this stretch every day, authorities should take necessary action,” he opined.
Responding to the issue, a civic body official said that the Corporation had not installed any stones at the pedestrian crossing and that the obstruction was not part of any authorised work. “Now that we’ve received information that the public is being affected, officials will be deputed to inspect the site. An inquiry will be conducted to determine who placed the stones and for what purpose. If the stones have been placed without authorisation, they will be removed immediately,” the official said.