Chennai: Stone blocks at zebra crossing in Anna Nagar put pedestrians at risk

Hundreds of residents use the stretch daily, and the obstruction has created unsafe conditions for pedestrians.

All main roads in Anna Nagar have heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. While crossing the road is already risky, the placement of stones at the zebra crossing has compounded the danger. Several pedestrians have reportedly tripped and fallen while attempting to cross, and the risk rises in the evening when visibility is poor. Cyclists, too, have lost balance after hitting the stones and fallen onto the carriageway.

Children walking to school, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are among the worst affected, as navigating the uneven surface at the crossing has become difficult. An elderly resident, Muthu, said the problem had persisted for nearly a year without any solution.