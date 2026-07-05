Chennai: Stiff fines in Koyambedu market's new waste collection tender

The MMC has prescribed monetary penalties for several lapses. The contractor will be fined Rs 5,000 for the first instance of unloading waste at an unauthorised location, transporting waste from outside the project area without approval, or failing to operate the road-sweeping vehicle. The penalty will increase to Rs 10,000 for every subsequent violation.

Failure to maintain a zero-garbage condition at the transfer station will attract a penalty of Rs 500 per tonne per day, while not spraying disinfectant on outgoing waste vehicles will invite a fine of Rs 500 for each default.

Transporting unauthorised debris or commercially valuable materials in waste vehicles will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 per trip. The contractor will also be fined Rs 1,000 for failing to attend the MMC office every day to receive complaints and operational instructions.

Failure to provide uniforms and personal protective equipment to cleanliness workers will attract a penalty of Rs 100 per worker per day for the first violation and Rs 500 per worker per day for repeated violations.

The tender also states that if the contractor fails to remove accumulated waste, the MMC can engage another agency to carry out the work, recover the entire cost from the contractor and impose additional penalties. Any damage caused to market infrastructure during cleaning operations will also have to be repaired at the contractor's expense, apart from attracting fines.