Chennai: Steep negative bids of civic works in Tondiarpet give rise to quality concerns

Speaking at the council meeting, Ganesan point to 4 major projects that were awarded to the Tondiarpet zone over the past four months.

Two of them involved desilting of storm water drain and road-cut restoration; both were awarded at negative rates of 34% and 36% respectively. Questioning whether contractors could execute the works to the required standards at such rates, Ganesan urged the Corporation to exercise strict supervision over the projects.

“There are no essential routine works happening in the zone in the past four months. Even minor repairs, including motor repairs, were pending, affecting the functioning of local civic administration,” he lamented.