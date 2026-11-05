Chennai startup to build next-gen Corvette propulsion

CHENNAI: In a significant breakthrough for India’s indigenous defence technology sector, Chennai-based AstraYAN, an IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech start-up, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the propulsion system integration of five Next Generation Corvettes being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for the Indian Navy.
The start-up emerged as the only Indian company to qualify in a globally competed tender that initially attracted five participants, including established international defence and shipbuilding companies. Italy’s Fincantieri, Germany’s RENK and Spain’s Navantia were among the global players in the competition. Following technical and commercial evaluation, three companies qualified for the final stage, with AstraYAN emerging L1.
The development comes after the Defence Ministry signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore on November 2 for eight Next Generation Corvettes. GRSE will build five vessels under a contract worth approximately Rs 32,000 crore, while Goa Shipyard Limited will construct the remaining three.
The selection process, which spanned more than a year, involved technical evaluation by the Indian Navy, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and the shipyards.
The assignment involves integrating the propulsion machinery, transmission architecture and control systems into a unified operating system. The corvettes will feature a Combined Diesel and Gas Turbine-Cross-Connect propulsion arrangement, combining diesel engines and gas turbines to meet varying operational requirements.
AstraYAN founder Amit Batra said, “Having sovereign control over the core design and technologies of a vessel is essential.” He noted that while India had developed considerable capabilities in warship construction, several critical technological components remained dependent on foreign suppliers. Indian start-ups, he said, could help bridge these gaps through sustained engagement with the Navy and shipbuilders.