Chennai startup to build next-gen Corvette propulsion

The start-up emerged as the only Indian company to qualify in a globally competed tender that initially attracted five participants, including established international defence and shipbuilding companies. Italy’s Fincantieri, Germany’s RENK and Spain’s Navantia were among the global players in the competition. Following technical and commercial evaluation, three companies qualified for the final stage, with AstraYAN emerging L1.

The development comes after the Defence Ministry signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore on November 2 for eight Next Generation Corvettes. GRSE will build five vessels under a contract worth approximately Rs 32,000 crore, while Goa Shipyard Limited will construct the remaining three.