Chennai star hotel death: Woman advocate found dead, police suspect accidental drowning

CHENNAI: The mysterious death of a woman advocate at a star hotel on Anna Salai has taken a dramatic turn, with police now suspecting accidental drowning in a bathtub under the influence of alcohol.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Roja, an advocate from Tiruvannamalai, was found dead in a bathtub inside a room at a prominent hotel on Anna Salai. She had checked into the hotel with a male friend on the night of February 15. Her body was discovered the next morning.
Based on preliminary investigation and post-mortem findings, police said Roja had allegedly consumed excessive alcohol. After her friend left the hotel room that night, she is believed to have entered the bathroom to bathe. Investigators suspect that she may have fainted in the bathtub due to intoxication and subsequently drowned.
Police sources said the circumstances of her death bore resemblance to the case of actor Sridevi, who was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Dubai in 2018.
According to the police, Roja’s male friend told investigators that both of them had consumed alcohol on the night of February 15. He claimed he left for his house later that night and was unaware of what transpired thereafter. When her phone remained switched off the following morning, he returned to the hotel and found her unresponsive, after which the hotel authorities were alerted.
The Chennai Police initially registered a case of suspicious death and launched an inquiry. Post-mortem results and further investigation indicated no immediate signs of foul play, pointing instead towards accidental drowning.
Police said Roja was separated from her husband and had been staying in Chennai while pursuing legal practice and training. She had reportedly become acquainted with her male friend, identified as Yaswanth, through social media.
Further investigation is under way to rule out any other angles, police added.