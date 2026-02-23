Chennai: Stanley hospital ward boy sexually harasses patient; arrested

CHENNAI: The RK Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old man working as a ward boy at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for alleged sexual harassment of a 55-year-old woman at her home in Korukkupet.
The victim is a diabetic and has limited mobility following the amputation of her right foot. Shekar, the ward boy, went to her house to provide post-operative care. During the procedure on Saturday, he harassed the woman under the guise of medical aid. The woman filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered. Shekar was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.