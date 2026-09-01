Chennai: Stagnant rainwater in Otteri troubles residents, traders

CHENNAI: Residents and shopkeepers in Otteri have been facing severe inconvenience as rainwater has remained stagnant for a week due to a blockage in the storm water drain (SWD) along Strahans Road. The blockage has prevented water from draining properly, leaving the roadside flooded and making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to pass through the area.
Residents said that the stagnant water had also increased mosquito nuisance, particularly during the evening and night.
The water has begun emitting a foul smell, affecting commuters, traders and customers. Shopkeepers said customers were finding it difficult to enter and leave their premises due to the accumulated water.
Shopkeeper Ajith Kumar said, “We informed Corporation officials that water was unable to flow through the SWD in this area. No action has been taken so far. The stagnant water is turning green and emanating a stench. Customers visiting the fruit shops, juice shops and tea stalls here are facing difficulties.”
Shanmugam, a resident, said that people had to walk over the stones placed in the stagnant water to cross the area. “At times, there is a risk of people losing their balance and falling, which could lead to accidents,” he said.
A Corporation official said the old SWD had limited capacity and that desilting work was carried out whenever blockages occurred. “As Metro Water works are under way in the area, it’s not possible to construct a new SWD at present. Desilting work will be carried out in the existing drain to remove blockage,” the official said.