Chennai: Stagnant rainwater in Otteri troubles residents, traders

Shopkeeper Ajith Kumar said, “We informed Corporation officials that water was unable to flow through the SWD in this area. No action has been taken so far. The stagnant water is turning green and emanating a stench. Customers visiting the fruit shops, juice shops and tea stalls here are facing difficulties.”

Shanmugam, a resident, said that people had to walk over the stones placed in the stagnant water to cross the area. “At times, there is a risk of people losing their balance and falling, which could lead to accidents,” he said.

A Corporation official said the old SWD had limited capacity and that desilting work was carried out whenever blockages occurred. “As Metro Water works are under way in the area, it’s not possible to construct a new SWD at present. Desilting work will be carried out in the existing drain to remove blockage,” the official said.