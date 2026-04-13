Chennai: Staffer steals 172 grams of gold from T Nagar shop

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a jewellery store employee for stealing gold coins and jewellery over several months. During an internal audit, the shop located in T Nagar found about 172 grams of gold coins and jewellery missing.
After the probe, they zeroed in on an employee who stole the valuables in small amounts to avoid detection. From pawning the jewels, he returned Rs 4.41 lakh in cash and promised to return 103 grams of gold.
As he did not return the remainder of the gold, the store manager Sahayaraj filed a complaint with the Teynampet police. Sivadev (32) of Kolathur was arrested and 103 grams of gold coins was recovered from him.