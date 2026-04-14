Chennai: Speeding school van runs over 25-yr-old

The deceased, identified as Anbarasu (25) from Gingee in Villupuram district, had been staying in Tambaram and working at a private real estate firm in Krishna Nagar near Tambaram for the past three months.

Anbarasu was riding his two-wheeler from Mudichur towards Tambaram along Mudichur Road when the accident occurred near the Ambedkar statue at Old Perungalathur. According to the police, a private school van coming at high speed rammed his bike from behind. In the impact, Anbarasu lost balance and fell off the bike right in front of the van that ran over him. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.