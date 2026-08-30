Chennai: Special Sub-Inspector mowed down by car while on Independence Day duty dies

CHENNAI: A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) with city police, who was critically injured after being hit by a car while on duty at Marina Beach on Independence Day, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as T Srinivasan (54), a resident of Thousand Lights Cochin House police quarters.
He was the SSI at Triplicane Traffic Enforcement police station. He is survived by his wife Renukadevi and son Surya, police said.
On August 15, Srinivasan was deployed for traffic regulation duty near the Kannagi statue on Marina Beach.
Around that time, an over-speeding car rammed into him while he was standing on the roadside, grievously injuring him.
He was rescued and admitted to the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital for treatment. He had been under intensive care for the last two weeks but died on Saturday.
The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case and are investigating. Police said they are tracing the car and its driver who allegedly fled after the accident.