Chennai: Special property tax counters to be open on weekends

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran announced that specialised common collection counters will remain operational across all zonal offices and at the revenue department in the Ripon Building on the upcoming weekends of September 19, 20, 26, and 27 to assist taxpayers.
The GCC has directed property owners and commercial establishments to clear their pending tax dues on or before September 30.
Property owners are urged to settle all outstanding payments by this deadline, as balances unpaid beyond September 30 will attract simple interest in accordance with Rule 268 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023.
These counters will accept payments for property tax, professional tax, company tax, and various non-tax fees. For further inquiries, citizens can call the helpline at 044-25619305.