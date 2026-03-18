Chennai: Special buses to operate for Ugadi, Ramzan holiday rush

Considering the expected increase in travel, the SETC said transport corporations have planned to operate special buses in addition to the regular daily services.

From the Kilambakkam bus terminus, 450 special buses will be operated on Wednesday and 345 on Thursday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.