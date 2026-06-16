Chennai: Special bus services to be operated to meet weekend demand

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special bus services in addition to regular services for the weekend (June 19, 20 and 21), according to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation.
With a large number of passengers expected to travel from Chennai to various parts of the State and from other locations across Tamil Nadu during the weekend, additional bus services have been planned to meet the demand.
From the Kilambakkam bus terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 350 special buses will be operated on June 19 and 365 on June 20.
From the Koyambedu bus terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 55 buses will be operated on June 19 and another 55 on June 20. Special services have also been planned from these destinations.
In addition, 100 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. Twenty special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on June 19 and 20.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, special buses will also be operated from various locations on Sunday based on passenger demand.
Passengers undertaking long-distance journeys have been advised to book tickets in advance through the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation website and the TNSTC Official Mobile App to avoid congestion. Adequate officials have been deployed at all bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.
Passengers have been urged to make use of the special bus services during the weekend.