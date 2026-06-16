Chennai: Special bus services to be operated to meet weekend demand

With a large number of passengers expected to travel from Chennai to various parts of the State and from other locations across Tamil Nadu during the weekend, additional bus services have been planned to meet the demand.

From the Kilambakkam bus terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 350 special buses will be operated on June 19 and 365 on June 20.

From the Koyambedu bus terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 55 buses will be operated on June 19 and another 55 on June 20. Special services have also been planned from these destinations.