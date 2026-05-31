Chennai: Soon, tobacco monitor field investigators to hit the streets counter addiction

This is one of the strategies decided during a consultation meeting attended by government officials, public health experts, educators, and community leaders in Chennai on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Sunday.



The idea is to strengthen community participation in supporting the implementation of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) by creating a network of trained volunteers capable of identifying and reporting violations of tobacco control laws.



Inducting the trained volunteers into the tobacco monitor initiative, K Krishnaraj, Joint Director (NCD), Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, emphasised that the identification card was not merely a credential but a symbol of responsibility. He called upon the field investigators to serve as vigilant community leaders in the fight against tobacco and nicotine addiction.



T Pravin, district programme officer (NCD), DPH, highlighted the growing challenges posed by tobacco and emerging nicotine products and emphasised the importance of community participation in advancing tobacco control efforts.



The tobacco monitor field investigators will serve as the eyes and ears of the community, helping to identify violations, create awareness, and support tobacco control initiatives at the grassroots level, said an official.

Their contribution will complement the ongoing efforts of the NTCP in reducing tobacco use and safeguarding future generations from nicotine addiction.