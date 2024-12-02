Chennai: Soon, one app for MTC tickets, bus tracking

CHENNAI: To make the daily hustle in Chennai easier, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation is set to help riders purchase tickets via a new app starting next year. The new app will replace the existing Chennai Bus App with enhanced features.

The transport corporation’s MD, Alby John Varghese, explained that the new app will provide a more accurate location of the buses and ticketing system, along with the existing Chennai Bus app’s journey planner feature. Passengers will also be able to provide feedback in the app, helping to smooth the commute of thousands of people.

“The conductor will validate the pre-purchased ticket after boarding the bus, thus reducing the hassle for both parties,” the MD said.

The upcoming app is developed as a part of the Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS) component under the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS).

In addition to the app, LED display boards will be installed across 500 bus stops and 71 bus terminals in the city under the project to indicate arrival times and other information to the riders. They will bear details like bus route number, destination and estimated time of arrival.

“The pilot of the project has been satisfactorily completed. Now, onboard units - a computer with features like GPS - are being installed on MTC buses. After achieving a good number of installations, the LED boards will be laid at bus stops. Based on the GPS data, the ETA will be displayed,” he explained.

Apart from the onboard unit, a driver console will also be installed to allow two-way communication between the driver and the staff at the control centre. Two-way communication is expected to address the issue of bus bunching.

Under the project, the MTC will automate bus operations through the Depot Management System. “It would help monitor when the buses are checked out and checked in at the depot. With geo-tagging and geo-fencing, we will find out what time the buses enter the terminus,” he said.