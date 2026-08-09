Chennai: Software engineer killed after iron rods pierce cab

The deceased was identified as Malapati Ashok (30), a native of Andhra Pradesh who lived in Ramapuram and worked at an IT company in Pallavaram.

Police said that Ashok was returning home after completing his night shift at about 2 am in a company cab. The car, driven by Govindaraj of Old Pallavaram, also carried Ashok’s colleague, Sri Soumya.

While crossing a river bridge at Manapakkam, the cab rammed into a truck transporting iron rods for Metro Rail works. Investigators said the rods extended nearly 10 feet beyond the rear of the truck. The impact caused the rods to pierce the car, seriously injuring all three occupants.