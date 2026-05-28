Chennai: Snag-hit Chennai-London flight delayed for 2 hours

The British Airways flight, carrying 252 passengers and 12 crew members, was scheduled to depart from Chennai to London at around 5.35 am. The same flight had arrived in Chennai from London earlier at 3.30 am as part of its regular daily service.

Following boarding, the aircraft, with a total of 264 people onboard, began taxiing and accelerating on the runway for takeoff. However, at that moment, the pilot detected a sudden technical fault in the aircraft engine. Realising that continuing the takeoff could pose a danger, the pilot immediately aborted the takeoff and brought the aircraft to an emergency halt on the runway.