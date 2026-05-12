Chennai: Snag delays Abu Dhabi flight by 5 hours

The flight, with 228 passengers and 10 crew, was scheduled to depart from Chennai at around 10.15 am. It had begun taxing and was gaining speed on the runway when the pilot detected a technical malfunction.

Airport officials said the aircraft developed a snag in the hydraulic system, which affected the functioning of the landing gear and wheels. Realising that taking off under such conditions would be highly risky, the pilot immediately alerted the Chennai Air Traffic Control and brought the aircraft to an emergency halt.

Later, the airport Fire and Rescue team, along with aircraft engineers, rushed to the spot and confirmed a hydraulic problem, leading to difficulties in the operation of the wheels and other systems.