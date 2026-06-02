Chemical reaction in sulphur stockpile causes smoke scare near Secretariat, Madras HC

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the incident happened around 12.45 pm. The sulphur stockpile kept on open land emanated thick smoke due to high temperatures, according to officials.

The smoke spread to nearby government buildings including the Secretariat and Madras High Court and several visitors complained of breathing difficulty. Personnel from the Chennai Harbour Fire Station along with fire tenders from Esplanade and HC Fire Stations reached the scene and put out the fire.