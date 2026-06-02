Chemical reaction in sulphur stockpile causes smoke scare near Secretariat, Madras HC

CHENNAI: Thick smoke emanated from Chennai Port due to a chemical reaction from a stockpile of Sulphur, which caused breathing difficulties and eye irritation to the public. The situation was brought under control within half an hour, police said.
According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the incident happened around 12.45 pm. The sulphur stockpile kept on open land emanated thick smoke due to high temperatures, according to officials.
The smoke spread to nearby government buildings including the Secretariat and Madras High Court and several visitors complained of breathing difficulty. Personnel from the Chennai Harbour Fire Station along with fire tenders from Esplanade and HC Fire Stations reached the scene and put out the fire.
“The chemical tends to react in high heat. Authorities should have taken steps to keep the chemical concealed,” said a fire department official
As the smoke spread across the area, fire tenders and ambulances were deployed near the Secretariat as a precautionary measure. Further investigations are on.